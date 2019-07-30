What you need to know July 30

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Tuesday, July 30.
Today will start off partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers in our eastern counties.
Sunshine will be in most areas by the afternoon hours with highs reaching the middle to upper 80s.
Most of the remaining work week looks dry and mild.
The weather team will be watching storms that develop to our northwest each afternoon.
Right now, it appears this activity will remain out to our west.
- One person is injured after a shooting that took place near Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
- The Federal Emergency Management Agency approved federal assistance to Missouri governments.
- As the floodwaters continue to recede, the cleanup efforts are underway at Devil’s Backbone Park and Campground in Illinois.
- Five people are in custody after a homicide investigation in Ripley County, Missouri.
A woman struggled, cursed and hurled a racial slur at officers as she was arrested for leaving her infant son asleep in a running car.
A Colorado driver attempted to replace a broken tail light with a red sports drink.
