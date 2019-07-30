Volunteers needed at Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial (MNVM) in Perryville is in need of volunteers.
According to organizers, due to the popularity of the memorial there is a growing need for volunteers to keep the site running smoothly.
MNVM is asking for volunteers who are 18 years old or older, can commit to a regular schedule of three to four hour shifts and available during operating hours, which changes seasonally.
Current hours for interior features are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Volunteer duties could include restocking the gift shop, guiding tours, entering data, greeting visitors, helping locate names on the Wall and/or selling gift shop items.
Organizers state a MNVM official is always on site, so volunteers would not be left to man the grounds alone.
Anyone interested in volunteering is asked to contact DeAnna Kluender at 573-605-6112 or at deannaakluender@mnvmfund.org .
The campus of MNVM features a permanent full-scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, Honor Flag Memorial, Military History Museum and Welcome Center for hosting events.
