United Way of Southeast Mo. announces list of new funding recipients

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The United Way of Southeast Missouri (UWSEMO) is announcing a new network of partners.
The partners will be supported by UWSEMO for the next three years, July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2022.
At 11 a.m. UWSEMO will make the announcement in the Cape Girardeau Public Library.
UWSEMO staff said guests include Elizabeth Shelton, Executive Director of United Way of Southeast Missouri, and UWSEMO staff as well as representatives from the 28-member network of funded partners for 2019-22 and Employee Campaign Champions (ECCs) from at least 20 area businesses who lead the United Way giving campaign in their workplace.
This announcement comes after 100 community volunteers from the area reviewed more than 50 applications for funding.
The list of recipients includes 28 nonprofits and 38 programs in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City, Perryville, Marble Hill, and those that cover the four-county footprint of Cape, Bollinger, Perry, and northern Scott counties.
