Tenn. officials search for man accused of taking lottery tickets

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Police in Union City, Tennessee are searching for a man they said stole lottery tickets from a Hucks convenience store.
According to police Keith Andrea Pettigrew, 50 of Union City, has a warrant for theft under $1,000.
He is described as a black man standing 5-foot-8 with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs 180 pounds.
Police said on July 28 they were called to Hucks on South First Street about a theft.
The manager told police that 20 minutes prior, a man took a lottery ticket off the shelf when the cashier was not looking.
He was seen on surveillance footage getting out of a dark grey or black vehicle and walking to the register.
Police said he asked the cashier questions and grabbed the ticket off the rack when the cashier stepped away then put i under his shirt before leaving the store.
It was later discovered two Jumbo Buck 300x lottery tickets were stolen. Police said the tickets were folded together.
Their serial numbers are believed to be 802- 258384-19 and 802-258384-18.
The total value of the tickets comes to $60.
Police said Pettigrew was wearing a black hat, black t-shirt with a bird on it, black pants and black shoes.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.