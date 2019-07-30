Temporary road closure at South Shawnee Blvd. near East Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - South Shawnee Boulevard near East Jackson Boulevard will be temporarily closed for a few days.
According to the City of Jackson, a contractor will temporarily close a portion of South Shawnee Boulevard between Old Cape Road and East Jackson Boulevard to all traffic. It will start on Monday, August 5 at 8 a.m. and is expected to reopen on Thursday, Aug. 8 at 5 p.m.
During this time, the intersection of Old Cape Road and South Shawnee Blvd. will be open with the exception of access to East Jackson Blvd. Drivers will be detoured to South Donna Dr. for access to East Jackson Blvd.
This project is part of a bond issue that was passed by citizens in August 2015 and included replacing water mains with better material and large sizes to help increase flow rates.
