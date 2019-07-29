Still watching a few showers this evening.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Evening Heartland. We are watching a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Most of this activity is weakening as we have lost our daytime heat to drive these storms. Temperatures this evening will be mild with lows falling into the middle to upper 60s by morning.
Tuesday will start off partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers in our eastern counties. By the afternoon most areas will see sunshine. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.
Most of the remaining work week looks dry and mild for this time of the year. We will be watching storms that develop to our northwest each afternoon. Right now, it appears this activity will remain out to our west.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.