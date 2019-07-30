Slightly drier air will push into the Heartland

Drier air will continue to work into the the Heartland this evening and overnight. We will be dry tonight with lows dropping into the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday is looking really nice for the last day of July. Highs will be in the mid 80s with low rain chances. We will be watching a complex of storms to our north and west Wednesday evening, right now it looks like they should weaken before they move into the Heartland, but it will be something to watch. Overall rain chances are pretty low for the next week.