Sheriff’s office investigating body found in suitcase in southwest Mo.

MCDONALD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a suitcase along the road on Monday, July 29.
According to the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Highway 59 between Noel and Ginger Blue for a possible body found on a steep hillside along the road.
They said the body was found by a local man bicycling through the area.
Deputies say the body of a woman had been there for an unknown amount of time. Along with the body was a suitcase they believe she had been put into.
An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday and the case is being treated as a homicide.
According to the sheriff’s office, the body has not been identified due to the amount of time it was out in the elements.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 417-223-4318 and ask for an investigator.
