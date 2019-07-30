Registered sex offender wanted by police

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A registered sex offender out of Henderson County, Kentucky is wanted by authorities in McCracken County.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Scotty Ray Skaggs, 42 of Baskett, Ky., tried to sell a firearm at a business in the county on Monday, July 15.
By law, since Skaggs is a convicted felon, the Sheriff’s Office stated Skaggs is not allowed to possess a firearm.
Skaggs is wanted on weapons charges in McCracken County and could face other charges in reference to violations of the sex offender registry.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office reports Skaggs has not been at his residence of record in several days, which is a violation of his sex offender registry.
Authorities believe Skaggs is staying in the McCracken County area with a female and he could be driving a gold colored Ford Edge with Kentucky tags.
Skaggs is described as 5-foot-7, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Skaggs is asked to contact police.
Authorities said Skaggs was convicted in 2001 of sodomy second degree with a victim 13 years of age.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Skaggs was also charged and convicted in Henderson County of felony assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in 2009.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.