“Respect the Load. Share the Road.” campaign targets driving safely around big rigs

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety has a message for drivers from August 5 through 31. “Respect the Load. Share the Road.”
Officials said this statewide campaign urges driver to drive safety around big rigs.
In addition, commercial motor vehicle (CMV) drivers will be reminded to abide by traffic laws, use seat belts, slow down and pay attention.
The organization offered the following tips for driving safely around big rigs:
- Don’t cut off large trucks or buses. Make sure you can see the truck’s cab lights in your rear view mirror before moving back into your original lane.
- Stay out of the “No Zone.” Big rigs have large blind spots on either side and up to 200 feet behind a vehicle. Pass only on the left side.
- Watch your following distance. Keep a safety cushion around trucks. Can you see the truck’s side mirrors? If not, the driver cannot see you.
For more information on the Commercial Motor Vehicle Awareness Campaign, visit www.saveMOlives.com.
