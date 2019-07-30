Rep. James Comer to honor fallen WWII veteran in Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. Representative James Comer (KY-01) will be presenting a Congressional Gold Medal Replica in honor of a late WWII veteran.
On Wednesday, July 31, Comer will be presenting the Medal to James Bain, of Paducah, Kentucky, for his great uncle’s service in World War II.
Bain’s great uncle, Sgt. James Otis Mellotte, served in the Office of Strategic Service (OSS) during World War II and as a gunner for gunner of the Edwards Crew, serving as a replacement. Mellotte’s plane went down during a training flight over France, near the city of Lyon, leaving no survivors.
In December of 2016, Congress passed the OSS Congressional Gold Medal Act, which presented OSS veterans with the highest civilian honor given by Congress, the Congressional Gold Medal.
Bain will serve as Mellotte’s next of kin for this honor.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.