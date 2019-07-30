Portageville, Mo. girl to set up lemonade stand to help police

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - One girl in Portageville, Mo. is putting her entrepreneurial skills to work and helping out the Portageville Police Department.
Emma Fisk is setting up a lemonade stand with baked goodies on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2).
The stand opens at 9 a.m. on West 12th Street.
Emma wants to raise money for the Portageville Police Department’s new “Shop with a Cop” program. Emma wants to help her friends in the community and believes this is the best way to do it.
There will be cookies, cinnamon rolls and, of course, lemonade.
