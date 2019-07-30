1 person injured after shooting near Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

By Kyle Hinton | July 29, 2019 at 8:17 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 8:24 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is injured after a shooting that took place near Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Monday, July 29.

According to police, around 6 p.m. there was a dispute between people and someone pulled out a handgun and fired.

One person was shot in the pelvis area and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No student or staff were at the school at the time.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time.

