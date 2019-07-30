1 person injured after shooting near Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person is injured after a shooting that took place near Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Monday, July 29.
According to police, around 6 p.m. there was a dispute between people and someone pulled out a handgun and fired.
One person was shot in the pelvis area and taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No student or staff were at the school at the time.
The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released at a later time.
