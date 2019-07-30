Paducah police search for missing teen, left without medication

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Kentucky said they are searching for Meagan Edgin.
Police said the 16-year-old was lase seen at her home on Valley Road. She was reported missing on 1:34 a.m. on July 30.
She is described as a white female weighing 125 pounds. She is 5 foot 3 inches tall with shoulder length blonde hair and blue eyes.
According to police Edgin suffers from Disassociative Personality Disorder and Chronic PTSD. She requires medication that she left at home.
She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a navy and gray shirt with an emblem on it. She also had on over the ear headphones.
If you have any information on her whereabouts you are asked to call police at (270) 444-8548.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.