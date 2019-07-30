New law allows for hunting classes in Ill. schools

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new law recently signed by Illinois JB Pritzker takes aim at education in a unique way.
As of July 1, schools in the state are legally allowed to offer classes or after school programs that teach kids about hunting, and doing it safely.
The bill is HB 3462 and was signed on Friday.
Zach Hawk, an avid water fowl hunter and owner of Hawk Waterfowl in Marion, said he likes this law and feels other southern Illinois hunters would too.
“I think it’s great,” he said, “I think what it does is bring youth closer to the great outdoors, closer to firearm safety, and hunting.”
The aspect of safety in this initiative struck a chord with Hawk when he first heard about it. He believes teaching young people how to act when they’re around guns is crucial in today’s age.
“Say you’re never around a gun at a young age, and you’re playing these video games and it’s more of a virtual gun that you see,” he said, “then all of a sudden you have a gun in your hands and your 17, 18 and have no idea of the impact it can have on another or yourself. So this way they can learn how to respect firearms at a young age.”
Hawk also said he feels this approach is a better avenue for gun safety in the state than more gun control laws.
Aside from issues of safety and gun control, Hawk said he thinks this is a great way for kids to get outside and believes the outdoor community in general will welcome the new law.
“I feel like anytime you can get youth involved in hunting and outdoors, the entire outdoor community is going to welcome that as well,” he said, “and I think it’ll be seen as a good thing rather than having negative connotations.”
