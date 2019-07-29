2.12 carat diamond discovered at Arkansas state park

MURFREESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Vacationing in Arkansas paid off for one lucky Nebraska schoolteacher.
According to a press release, 36-year-old Josh Lanik uncovered a brandy-colored gem weighing 2.12 carats at the Crater of Diamonds State Park.
According to park officials, it’s the largest diamond found at the park in 2019.
Lanik said he was searching the southwest edge of the park when he found the gem.
“We took the kids to look for amethyst on Canary Hill, and I was walking through an area where it looked like a lot of water had washed when I saw it,” Lanik said. “It was blatantly obvious there was something different about it. I saw the shine, and when I picked it up and rolled it in my hand, I noticed there weren’t any sharp edges.”
Lanik and his family later stopped by the Diamond Discovery Center to have their findings identified, and according to Lanik, he was confident he had discovered a diamond based on the park employee’s reaction.
Park Interpreter Waymon Cox said recent rainfall in the area likely contributed to Lanik discovering the gem.
“About 14 inches of rain fell at the park on July 16," Cox said. "In the days after the rainfall, park staff registered numerous diamonds found right on the surface of the search area, including two weighing over one carat.”
“Mr. Lanik’s gem is about the size of a jellybean and has a dark brown color, similar to brandy. It has a beautiful natural pear shape and smooth, curved facets that give the gem a metallic shine.”
According to the release, 296 diamonds have been registered at the park so far in 2019.
