Missouri to hold annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday
Missouri's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday is Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | July 30, 2019 at 11:12 AM CDT - Updated July 30 at 11:12 AM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri will hold its annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday on Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4.

During this time period, certain back-to-school items will be exempt from the 4.225 percent state sales tax.

Some cities and counties also suspend their sales tax for the back-to-school items during the annual designated weekend.

The following qualifies for the sales tax-free weekend:

  • Clothing: any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
  • School supplies: not to exceed $50 per purchase
  • Computer software: taxable value of $350 or less
  • Personal computers: not to exceed $1,500
  • Computer peripheral devices: not to exceed $1,500
  • Graphing calculators: not to exceed $150

The tax-free weekend was first offered in 2004 to make shopping for school supplies a little easier on the budget.

In 2005, Missouri Governor Matt Blunt signed a bill making the sales tax holiday during the first weekend in August permanent each year.

You do not need to be a Missouri resident to purchase items tax-exempt during the holiday.

Click here for a list of cities, counties and districts not participating in this year’s tax holiday.

For more information on the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday click here.

