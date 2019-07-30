Missouri to hold annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri will hold its annual Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday on Friday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug. 4.
During this time period, certain back-to-school items will be exempt from the 4.225 percent state sales tax.
Some cities and counties also suspend their sales tax for the back-to-school items during the annual designated weekend.
The following qualifies for the sales tax-free weekend:
- Clothing: any article having a taxable value of $100 or less
- School supplies: not to exceed $50 per purchase
- Computer software: taxable value of $350 or less
- Personal computers: not to exceed $1,500
- Computer peripheral devices: not to exceed $1,500
- Graphing calculators: not to exceed $150
The tax-free weekend was first offered in 2004 to make shopping for school supplies a little easier on the budget.
In 2005, Missouri Governor Matt Blunt signed a bill making the sales tax holiday during the first weekend in August permanent each year.
You do not need to be a Missouri resident to purchase items tax-exempt during the holiday.
Click here for a list of cities, counties and districts not participating in this year’s tax holiday.
For more information on the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday click here.
