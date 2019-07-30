McClure, Ill. used sandbags to battle floodwaters, now the challenge is picking them up

McClure, Ill. (KFVS) - People in McClure used sandbags to battle floodwaters, and now they have a new challenge.
What to do with all the sandbags?
After months of flooding, James Matlock said he can finally start to assess the damage. First, he has to figure out where all these sandbags go.
"I don't really have a place to put them without blocking the road," he said.
He said sand isn't the only thing he's worried about.
“Mold probably under the house and, like I said, I probably going to have to check my duct work and make sure it didn’t get in the ducts," Matlock explained.
“I don’t think anyone’s truly surprised how we’re ending up because of the excessive water," Mayor Cheryle Dillon said.
She also said this is going to be a long process for the village of McClure, but she has a plan.
"We're going to start by getting 10 dumpsters different places in town," Dillon said.
Dillion mentioned that the Illinois Department of Transportation will be helping by gathering all the sandbags.
"They will have to out towards the roadway kind of on the state or municipal property," she said.
Matlock said things can start looking like normal again.
"It's a relief that's' their no water running across the driveway and roads all open," he said.
Mayor Dillon said they are looking for volunteers to help out.
