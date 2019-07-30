McClure, East Cape Girardeau residents needing flood assistance can apply Aug. 1-2

ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Residents of East Cape Girardeau and McClure needing assistance can apply August 1-2.
The Shawnee Development Council, Inc. will be available for flood assistance on Aug. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the McClure Village Hall, 38104 Grapevine Trail in McClure, Ill.
Another is scheduled for Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at The Pit Stop, 592 State Highway 146 in East Cape Girardeau, Ill.
This is for residents who need assistance with lodging, food, clothing, necessities, rent, electric, gas, prescriptions and more.
