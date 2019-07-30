1 injured in a 2-vehicle crash in McCracken County, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person is injured after a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 62 and US 68 in McCracken County, Kentucky on Tuesday, July 30.
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, at 3:37 p.m. Jeffery Purcell, 51, of Barlow, Ky., was traveling westbound on US 62 and attempted to turn left hitting a vehicle driven by Sherry Joiner, 55, of Calvert City, Ky.
Joiner was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The Reidland Fire Department, Harper’s Towing and Meadow’s assisted at the scene.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.