Ill. Governor signs legislation to strengthen Scott’s Law

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - A package of legislation has been passed by Governor JB Pritzker in Illinois that aims to make penalties for life-threatening violations on roadways stronger.
These penalties protect law enforcement officers first responders and road workers.
The legislation comes after several state troopers lost their lives in 2019 on state roadways.
According to workers in the governor’s office the package of legislation honors the memory of Troopers Christopher Lambert, Brooke Jones-Story and Gerald Ellis.
Senate Bill 1862 strengthens Scott’s Law.
Senate Bill 2038 creates a move over task force.
Learn more about bills 1862 and 2038 here.
Senate Bill 1496 increases construction zone fees.
A penalty of between $100 and $1,000 has been set for any driver who disobeys traffic-control devices within designated highway construction zone or maintenance zone and increases the penalty cap for a person who violates the rules on entering a construction or maintenance zone when workers are present from $10,000 to $25,000.
The new legislation will take effect on January 1, 2020.
