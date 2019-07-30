Florida man arrested on drug charges in Graves County, Ky. with several vacuum sealed bags of marijuana

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One person was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop on I-69 in Graves County, Ky. on Tuesday, July 30.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a vehicle traveling at more than 100 miles per hour near the 26-mile marker.
During the stop, deputies say a passenger, Haden Littlebear, 23 of Hollywood, Florida, seemed very nervous.
A detective was given consent to search the vehicle and found several vacuum-sealed bags containing marijuana, as well as, numerous canisters of THC used in vapes. A vacuum-sealing machine and several bags were also found in the trunk.
Littlebear was arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana over 8 ounces, Class D Felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was taken to the Graves County Jail
