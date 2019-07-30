80-year-old driver killed in fiery crash in Cape Girardeau County, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - An 80-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Cape Girardeau County on Monday, July 29.
According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Esther Nabor failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway.
She struck a tree and her vehicle burst into flames.
Officials with Fruitland Area Fire Protection District said Nabor was found deceased in the vehicle around 1:30 p.m.
Officials were called to the area of MO Highway Y and MO Highway W for a single vehicle collision with the vehicle fully involved in fire.
When they arrived, fire officials said they began to extinguish the vehicle.
Nabor was the sole occupant.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office East County Fire Protection District, Millersville Rural Fire Protection District, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Natural Resources Park Ranger, Cape County Private Ambulance and Cape Girardeau County Coroner’s Office assisted Fruitland officials.
