Deadline for Missouri residents to apply for FEMA assistance approaching

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the flood recovery starts, it’s time for Missouri residents to apply for financial assistance from FEMA.
According to local officials, only one person has submitted an application in Region E, so they’re urging everyone impacted by the flood to apply before it’s too late.
The application’s specifically for individuals like private homeowners or renters. It includes damage to vehicles, homes, and any personal injuries. Also, people who aren’t planning to rebuild their homes or won’t return home can also apply.
The Butler County EMA director said to make sure expenses are documented, as it can be pricey to fight the flood, and this process exists to help people.
“We aren’t able to assess the damages until the rivers gone down in different places. We’re starting to be able to do that through the whole region now where counties work together to try to help one another. But to help those families that have suffered loses, we want to make sure they get the help that is available to them," said Robbie Myers, Butler County EMA director.
According to Myers, FEMA’s also accepting applications from people who have dealt with wind damage.
You can call 1-800-621-3262 or click here to register for help.
The deadline is September 9, 2019.
Myers said if you’ve been denied assistance for past disasters but have had more issues since April 29, 2019, apply again.
