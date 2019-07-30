Clearing Trend through the Morning

A cold front is still moving southeast across southern Illinois, the Bootheel in Missouri, western Kentucky, and Tennessee. Due to this, there will be more clouds the further southeast you are in the Heartland. Isolated rain/storms are likely to develop in this area during the mid-morning to early afternoon hours. The further north you are, mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will be in the middle to upper 80s.
Once the front moves through entirely, drier air will move so it will not feel as humid outside. Temperatures this week will creep up back near average in the upper 80s by the weekend. We are anticipating mainly dry weather, but there will be small chances of more rain near the weekend.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.