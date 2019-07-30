Carterville officers save man after car plunges into Crab Orchard Lake

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Quick action from an officer may have saved a man’s life.
Not one, not two, but three officers from the Carterville Police Department didn’t think twice, they jumped into the lake to save a man’s life.
Two of them told the story.
“It’s something you see in the movies,” Officer Sam Tyner said, "it was pretty crazy.
Tyner was on his way home after his shift and could not believe what he saw.
“I watched as a car crossed Route 13, both lanes of traffic, ran the stop sign and went straight off in the lake,” he said.
With his adrenaline flowing, he said after he called it out on the radio, he knew only one thing to do.
“I immediately pulled in there, jumped out of the car, took all my gear off and jumped in the water,” he said. “Basically all you could see was the taillights and inside the car, you could see that guy beating on the glass trying to get out. It was pretty wild.”
By that time, Officer Sean Dobbins pulled. He, too, didn’t waste any time.
“The only thing that was on my mind was to get him and get all three of us back to shore safely,” Dobbins said.
“If it hadn’t been for Officer Sean Dobbins, there’s no way I could have made it back to shore with him because I was just completely fatigued,” Tyner said.
Sgt. Aaron Glenn also jumped in to help get the man to shore. As they waited for the ambulance, the elderly man told them exactly what happened back at that stop sign.
“That’s when he told us he was already trying to drive himself to the hospital for some sort of medical situation he had going on,” Dobbins said.
“People need to be careful when they are driving and, like I said, if they have a medical issue, not to drive themselves,” Officer Tyner said.
While deemed heroes, they say they simply did what they always do.
“This is just one instance of what police officers do every single day,” Dobbins said. “They go unnoticed.”
“I just feel like we are doing our job, I don’t think we are heroes or anything like that,” Tyner said. “I’m just glad everything turned out good.”
We don't know the condition of the gentleman in the crash.
Again, police remind us to be careful and to call for help when you have a medical issue.
