Cape Girardeau police investigating robbery, looking for Good Samaritan who may have helped suspect

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a business robbery.
On Tuesday, July 30 at 8:35 a.m., police say they responded to the 400 block of Cape West Crossing for a report of a commercial robbery.
They say it was reported that a suspect wearing a black nylon jacket, dark pants, gloves and a black and white mask took an undetermined amount of money from a business by force.
According to police, the suspect was carrying a red plastic gas can and he possibly came from a white passenger vehicle that was parked along the northbound shoulder of I-55, just north of the Bloomfield overpass, with its hood and trunk raised.
Police are looking for someone who may have stopped and helped the driver of the vehicle.
They say a passing vehicle reportedly stopped to check on the person around 8 a.m. and, perhaps, provided assistance.
Anyone one with information is asked to contact Detective Jerry Franks at 573-335-6621, extension 1297.
