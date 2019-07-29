Woman facing multiple charges after traffic stop

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Sunday, July 28.
Lacey Comer was charged with failure to or improper signal, DUI - first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine) and possession of open alcoholic container in a vehicle.
According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, Ballard County EMS notified dispatch of a silver car swerving all over the road on Highway 60, outside of Wickliffe. EMS gave dispatch the plate number and vehicle description.
Deputies say they saw the vehicle turn onto Court Street without signaling and stopped the vehicle.
They say the driver, Lacey Comer, had a strong smell of alcohol on her person, and gave her a field sobriety test.
She was arrested and her vehicle was searched.
According to deputies, they found approximately 3 grams of suspected methamphetamine and another baggy that appeared to have been emptied into the console area. They say they also found several pipes, open alcohol containers and some suspected marijuana.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.