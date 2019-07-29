What you need to know July 29

A cold front moving through the Heartland will bring rain and thunderstorms today. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | July 29, 2019 at 4:23 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 4:23 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, July 29.

First Alert Weather

A cold front pushing is pushing its way through the Heartland this morning.

This will bring rain and thunderstorms.

Lisa Michaels says there is a small chance for a severe storm in our northwestern counties. The main threat from these storms could be heavy rain and damaging winds.

A stray shower or storm could linger into the evening and early Tuesday morning.

Today will be humid, but temperatures will remain cool in the low-to-mid 80s.

We are looking to stay dry the rest of the week.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

  • A woman staying at a Memphis, Tenn. hotel got the surprise of her life when she woke up to a snake crawling on her.
  • The Georgia State Patrol says they were the target of a ransomware attack, late last week.
  • An Army veteran from Michigan says he wants his neighbor’s reptiles gone after he got the scare of his life when encountering a 6-foot alligator.

