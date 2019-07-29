What you need to know July 29

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, July 29.
A cold front pushing is pushing its way through the Heartland this morning.
This will bring rain and thunderstorms.
Lisa Michaels says there is a small chance for a severe storm in our northwestern counties. The main threat from these storms could be heavy rain and damaging winds.
A stray shower or storm could linger into the evening and early Tuesday morning.
Today will be humid, but temperatures will remain cool in the low-to-mid 80s.
We are looking to stay dry the rest of the week.
- A gunman cut through a fence to avoid security and opened fire at Northern California’s popular Gilroy Garlic Festival, killing three and wounding at least 15.
- Kennett Police said they are looking for two suspects in connection with homicide investigation.
- The body of a missing Oregon boy whose parents died in an apparent murder-suicide is believed to have been found in a remote area of Montana, police said.
- An Amtrak train derailed after hitting a vehicle south of Chicago, Illinois on Sunday evening.
- Even though the Mississippi River is lower than it has been in months, the Illinois National Guard is still fighting back floodwaters in Alexander County, Ill.
- A woman staying at a Memphis, Tenn. hotel got the surprise of her life when she woke up to a snake crawling on her.
- The Georgia State Patrol says they were the target of a ransomware attack, late last week.
- An Army veteran from Michigan says he wants his neighbor’s reptiles gone after he got the scare of his life when encountering a 6-foot alligator.
