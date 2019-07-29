Tracking Rain & Storms Entering the Heartland this Morning

Ahead of a cold front, rain and thunderstorms will move in mid morning through the afternoon hours. There will be heavy rain with stronger storms and a small chance of a severe storm in our northwestern counties for damaging winds. It will still be humid, but the cloud cover will keep temperatures cooler today in the low to mid 80s.
A stray shower/storm may continue into this evening and early Tuesday morning. However, we are looking to stay dry the rest of this week. Our next chance of rain/storms looks to be at the end of the weekend.
-Lisa
