Tracking Rain & Storms Entering the Heartland this Morning

Looking to be another Nice Week

First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 7/29
By Lisa Michaels | July 29, 2019 at 4:48 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 4:59 AM

Ahead of a cold front, rain and thunderstorms will move in mid morning through the afternoon hours. There will be heavy rain with stronger storms and a small chance of a severe storm in our northwestern counties for damaging winds. It will still be humid, but the cloud cover will keep temperatures cooler today in the low to mid 80s.

A stray shower/storm may continue into this evening and early Tuesday morning. However, we are looking to stay dry the rest of this week. Our next chance of rain/storms looks to be at the end of the weekend.

-Lisa

Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.