Storms will continue for some areas this afternoon and evening

Until a cold front moves through the entire Heartland, we will see a threat of scattered showers and thunderstorms. With that said, much of the area will remain dry this evening and tonight, but there will be some areas impacted by rain. There is a lingering chance of a few showers in our eastern counties on Tuesday, but most of the Heartland will be dry. Tonight lows will drop into the mid 60s north to near 70 south. Drier air will work in through the day on Tuesday. Highs will stay below normal this time of year for much of the workweek.