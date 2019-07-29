Route 3 to open back up after weeks of flooding

THEBES, IL. (KFVS) - Route 3 is open after weeks of flooding.
Things are finally getting back to normal for those who live in Thebes, Illinois.
If you travel between southern Illinois and Cape Girardeau, it's been a very long five weeks or so.
Jimmy Monahan said he's missed out on a lot.
“To be able to just go 12-15 miles to Cape Girardeau rather than going 80 miles around Sikeston and up through there it was just too long for us. So, we had to cancel all our doctor appointments and every kind of appointments we had,” Monahan said.
Monahan said he’s suffered from a number of serious health issues since Route 3 had to be shut down.
Now, he can focus on his health again, and get to his doctors in Cape Girardeau a whole lot faster.
