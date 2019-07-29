Rain causes flooded streets in East Cape Girardeau

EAST CAPE GIRARDEAU, Ill. (KFVS) - A storm rolled through the northern Alexander County area on Monday, July 29, bringing with it a lot of rain in a short amount of time.
Rain poured into East Cape Girardeau causing streets to flood in a town that is still dealing with a flooding crisis.
“It probably took 10 minutes and there was over a foot of water,” Illinois Army National Guard 404th MEB Staff Sargent Hashi Moto said. “Thankfully it’s stopped now and we’re getting remnants of it out of here.”
Soldiers quickly reacted and turned on pumps in the flooded areas to ease the neighborhood of the unwanted rain water.
Moto said before this rain event, things were continuing to dry up from the devastating seep-water flooding they’ve been dealing with for months.
"It was fairly dry mostly," Moto said. "We only had one pump running down there catching the water that was seeping through the wall currently. Now with the rain, there was nowhere for the water to go so we had to readjust and get both those pumps running."
There were several areas throughout the town that saw their streets fill up with water. Other Illinois Army National Guard soldiers we spoke with said they had to activate all pumps again to flush out the rainwater.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.