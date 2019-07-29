Police: Driver caught talking on cellphone arrested on warrant

METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A traffic stop involving a cell phone leads to the arrest of a Metropolis, Illinois woman.
The traffic stop happened on 12th and Girard in Metropolis on Thursday, July 25.
According to Metropolis Police, a sergeant out on patrol stopped a driver after reportedly observing her talking on a cellphone without a hands-free device.
During the stop, the police officer learned the woman, Mindy L. Rogan, 35, was reportedly wanted on a Massac County warrant for driving while suspended.
Rogan was arrested on the warrant and cited for the improper use of electronic communications device.
She was booked into the Massac County Detention Center.
