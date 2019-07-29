Mo. auditor asks Gov. Parson for help getting Missourians their 2018 state tax refunds

MISSOURI (KFVS) - State Auditor Nicole Galloway called on Governor Mike Parson to take action to help Missourians who are still waiting for their 2018 state tax refunds.
The request comes in response to a letter from the governor’s office that, according to Galloway, failed to offer a plan for getting thousands of Missourians the money they are owed after months of delay.
Since May, the State Auditor’s Office said it has received an increasing number of contacts from taxpayers concerned about delays in receiving their refunds. The Office started communicating directly with the department to try to get answers for taxpayers.
Previously, on July 11, Auditor Galloway sent a letter to the governor asking for action to address the delays. She said in a news release that the response from the governor’s office did not include a plan for addressing delayed refunds. The department reported that they are still processing tens of thousands of refunds.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.