Man arrested for making threat with knife

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police officers were called to the 1100 block of Washington for a report of threats Saturday afternoon, July 27.
Officers said they spoke with the victim who stated a man threatened him with a knife.
Police located and arrested the 34-year-old suspect.
The suspect was transported to the Pemiscot County Justice Center.
The suspect was awaiting formal charges for armed criminal action, assault third and unlawful use of a weapon.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.