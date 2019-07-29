Man arrested for making threat with knife

Caruthersville Police located and arrested the 34-year-old suspect. (Source: KLTV)
By Marsha Heller | July 29, 2019 at 10:11 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 10:11 AM

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Caruthersville Police officers were called to the 1100 block of Washington for a report of threats Saturday afternoon, July 27.

Officers said they spoke with the victim who stated a man threatened him with a knife.

Police located and arrested the 34-year-old suspect.

The suspect was transported to the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

The suspect was awaiting formal charges for armed criminal action, assault third and unlawful use of a weapon.

