Man accused of reaching for gun during traffic stop arrest

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Smithland man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Saturday, July 27.
Jarrod Chittenden on charged with operating on a suspended or revoked driver’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, DUI-first offense, first-degree wanton endangerment (two counts), possession of marijuana (firearm enhanced) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to the Ballard County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting a traffic safety checkpoint with Kentucky State Police in Kevil when a white Chevy Impala approached the checkpoint at around 10:40 p.m.
They say the driver, Jarrod Chittenden, had a suspended driver’s license.
When deputies went to place him under arrest, they say he reached for a gun in his back pocket, which was loaded with a round in the chamber.
Deputies were able to quickly grab him and keep him from being able to do anything with the gun.
According to the sheriff’s office, a search of the vehicle found several loaded magazines for the gun and several packages of “gummies” labeled as “infused with marijuana.”
Deputies say Chittenden told them he had used marijuana within an hour of the stop.
