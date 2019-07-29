Jerry Lawler suing Hardeman County over son’s jail death

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Jerry Lawler has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Hardeman County over the death of his son, Brian Christopher Lawler.
Lawler filed the lawsuit Friday, seeking damages for what he calls "numerous failures of the county and its employees that resulted in the wrongful death of his son."
Brian Lawler, a former WWE superstar, was found hanging in his jail cell in July 2019. He was 46 years old.
His official cause of death was ruled suicide, but Jerry Lawler disputes this. In August 2018, he shared photos of Brian in the hospital before his death. He said the injuries in these photos are not consistent with suicide.
Lawler spoke at a news conference with his attorney Jeffrey Rosenblum Monday afternoon discussing the lawsuit, which says jail staff put Brian Lawler in solitary confinement after he was assaulted by another inmate instead of getting him medical care, despite an open wound above his eye and a suspected concussion.
The suit also says jail staff didn’t assess Brian Lawler for a potential suicide risk and left him in the cell with his shoe laces and bolts protruding from the walls, knowing he was diagnosed with major depressive disorder, had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, past suicide attempts and a new head injury.
Lawler also wants Sheriff John Doolen to make changes at the Hardeman County Jail to protect inmates from future harm.
