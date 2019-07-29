Ill. Gov. Pritzker requests extension for state to request federal disaster declaration

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker formally requested an extension from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the state to request a federal disaster declaration from the flooding and storms.
He requested a 30-day extension to submit the necessary documentation supporting a request for a federal disaster declaration.
In the request, the governor said that flood fighting, dewatering activities and emergency protective measures are still ongoing in some areas of the state. As well as areas that are still inaccessible to residents.
The entire Illinois Congressional Delegation send a letter to FEMA Acting Administrator Peter Gaynor supporting Gov. Pritzker’s request.
On Monday, July 29, the governor’s office said Damage Assessment Teams from FEMA, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be on-site in northern and north-central Illinois reviewing damage to roads, levees and other damages to homes and businesses. With this extension, they say there will be more time for the water to recede, safely allowing teams to review the damage in the southern part of the state.
Joint damage assessments will take place in the following counties: LaSalle, Carroll, Whiteside, Rock Island, Mercer, Henderson, Knox, Henry, Pike, Morgan, Woodford, Calhoun, Madison, Monroe, Bureau, Hancock, Adams, Peoria, Fulton, Schuyler, Cass, Scott, Tazewell, Greene, Jersey, St. Clair, Randolph, Jackson, Union and Alexander Counties.
The process is expected to last several weeks.
