Ill. Army National Guard soldiers to leave East Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Illinois Army National Guard is scheduled to depart from East Cape Girardeau within the next couple days.
Alexander County EMA Director Mike Turner said they made the decision to discontinue services from the Illinois Army National Guard as floodwaters recede in northern Alexander County.
"We are coming to the end of our response stage, starting recovery, there's really nothing left for the guard to do except maintaining the pumps around here," Turner said. "They're starting to wind things down and wrap things up where they will be leaving in the next couple days."
Tuner said they have also turned off the rest of the 13 large pumps near Gale, Ill. that were redirecting floodwater back into the Mississippi River.
"We're to the point where it's no longer emergency protected measures," Turner added. "The roads are open, the water is receding around McClure and they're receding around East Cape."
Turner said while the flooding part of this natural disaster is coming to a close, the aftermath of the damaged caused will take a while.
“We’ll have months and months of paperwork now,” Turner said. “We’re getting ready to start the public damage assessments, we’ll be starting the individual assessments soon and going through the federal declaration process.”
