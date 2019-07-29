First Alert: Here comes the rain, storms possible

(KFVS) - Rain and thunderstorms will be moving through the Heartland this morning and throughout the afternoon.
Lisa Michaels says there is a small chance of a severe storm in our northwestern counties. The threat from some of the stronger storms is heavy rain and damaging winds.
A stray shower or storm is possible this evening and into early Tuesday morning.
Today will be humid, but it will feel cooler. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 80s.
We are looking to stay dry the rest of the week.
Our next chance of rain or storms could be at the end of the weekend.
