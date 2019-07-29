End-of-summer event to help families prepare for back to school

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The IlliniCare Health will host an end-of-summer bash to help families prepare for the upcoming school year with health screenings and school supplies.
It will be on Friday, August 2 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Bridgewood Community Center, 319 South 8th Street in Murphysboro.
It’s free of charge and open to the public.
The event will feature activities for kids, health screenings and free backpacks with school supplies, including pencils, pencil cases, erasers and more.
There is no need to schedule an appointment ahead of time and children do not need to be IlliniCare Health members to participate.
