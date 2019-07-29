Crews called to house fire in Sikeston, Mo. early Sunday evening

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Sikeston Department of Public Safety fire crews were called to a house fire in Sikeston, Missouri on Sunday evening.
It happened in the 1400 block of Henry Street around 7:39 p.m. on July 28, according to Capt. Austin Henley.
Flames were showing in the structure as crews arrived and the house was heavily involved.
The fire was brought under control by firefighters around 8:10 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Crews were still at the scene around 8:30 p.m. addressing hot spots in the house.
It’s not clear yet what started the fire.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.