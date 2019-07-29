Carterville officers saves man from SUV submerged in lake

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - An officer saved a man from an SUV that plunged into a lake off Route 13 on Saturday, July 27.
According to the Carterville Police Department, officer Sam Tyner saw an SUV around 3:01 a.m. going southbound on Cambria Road cross Illinois Route 13 at a high rate of speed and plunge into the lake.
He called the incident in on the radio and then jumped into the water, swimming to the vehicle, and helped the elderly man out.
As he swam with the man back to shore, fellow Carterville officer Sean Dobbins arrived and swam out to help. A third officer, Sgt. Aaron Glenn, also arrived and jumped in to help get them to shore.
The Carterville Fire Department arrived to take the man to an area hospital.
