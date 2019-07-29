Amtrak train hits vehicle, cars derail south of Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - An Amtrak train derailed after hitting a vehicle south of Chicago, Illinois on Sunday evening.
CBS in Chicago reports the train was headed to Carbondale, Illinois.
According to Amtrak spokesperson Christina Leeds, it happened approximately 5 p.m. CT as Train 393 struck a vehicle on the tracks south of University Park Metra Station.
The collision derailed one locomotive and five passenger cars. All remained upright.
There were 297 passengers on board, with two minor injuries reported.
The passengers were being transported by bus to their destination.
