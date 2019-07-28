New Madrid Police investigating after suspects go through unlocked cars

NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in New Madrid, Missouri are investigating after reports of people going through unlocked cars early Sunday, July 28.
At least five unlocked cars were gone through according to police.
There is believed to be three or four suspects who were walking together around Maple, Kingshighway, St. Mark, and Davis streets.
Surveillance footage was taken around 1 a.m. on Sunday showing the suspects.
Police are asking for residents to check their surveillance cameras for suspicious activity.
If your car was broken into, or if you recognize the suspects, contact New Madrid police at 573-748-5901.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.