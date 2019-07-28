Man found hiding in woods arrested for reportedly firing gunshots at man

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting in Martin, Tennessee.
According to Police, they received a call around 10:14 a.m. on July 28 about shots fired on North McCombs Street.
When officers arrived, a witness told officers that an unknown man fired several shots and ran off.
Officers were able to find him hiding in a wooded area by the old Middle School building.
Archie Nunn, 33 of Mayfield, Kentucky was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.
Nunn was taken to the Weakley County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
No one was injured according to police.
