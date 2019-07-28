First Alert Sunday Outlook

Another pattern shift looks to help us out this week as the upper ridge currently over the region retrogrades a bit westward into the 4-corners again. This will put us back in a cooler northwest flow pattern…starting Monday. A cold front will move slowly through the region Monday into Monday night with a period or two of showers and thunderstorms. Severe storm chances look pretty low for Monday into Monday night but a few strong storms and heavy downpours may be possible. Showers and clouds could linger into Tuesday morning in eastern counties, but overall the period from Tuesday thru about Friday is looking dry and a bit cooler and less humid again. Highs will be in the 80s and lows in the 60s…with dew points dropping as low as 60 or so by mid-week before rebounding a bit later in the week.