First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Enough heat and moisture this afternoon for a few isolated showers, but these should fizzle once the sunsets….and tonight looks to be mainly clear, warm and dry as we await tomorrow’s pattern shift and cold front. Forecast models are trending a bit faster with tomorrow’s scattered showers and storms, moving them into our northwest counties near Farmington about mid-morning and then moving them gradually from west to east over the region….and moving them off to the east Tuesday morning. Monday will still be quite warm and humid ahead of the surface front, though temps may be held down a few degrees by cloud cover and showers. Monday night surface winds will become northerly again and we’ll start to blow some slightly cooler and less humid air back into the region.
Behind our Monday night evening cold front, most of next week looks relatively pleasant once again (at least for our region) as an upper high sets up again over the southwest and light northerly flow develops over the Midwest. Our temps and dew points look to run just a bit below average for most of next week….giving us lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s. It also looks like we’ll be mainly dry, though at times a complex of two may be trying to move in from the northwest. By next weekend we’ll be warming up a bit once again….with an increasing chance of a shower or thunderstorm by next Sunday or Monday.
