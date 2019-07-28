First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Behind our Monday night evening cold front, most of next week looks relatively pleasant once again (at least for our region) as an upper high sets up again over the southwest and light northerly flow develops over the Midwest. Our temps and dew points look to run just a bit below average for most of next week….giving us lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s. It also looks like we’ll be mainly dry, though at times a complex of two may be trying to move in from the northwest. By next weekend we’ll be warming up a bit once again….with an increasing chance of a shower or thunderstorm by next Sunday or Monday.