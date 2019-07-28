Comic Con helps children’s recovery organizations

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heroes for Kids Comic Con in Perryville, Missouri featured roughly 80 vendors and hundreds of visitors on Saturday, July 28.
Along with the merchandise vendors, there were actors, writers, artists, a raffle, costume contest and more.
“We’re helping the Children’s Miracle Network which helps St. Louis Children’s Hospital and Cardinal Glennon Hospital,” Heroes for Kids co-founder Lonnie Johnson said. “Then we have the Hope Center which is based here locally in the town of Perryville which is the Hope Therapeutic Horsemanship Center.”
Johnson said it's important to do what they can to help out the staff and their patients in their times of need. However, he wasn't the only one who felt that way as people who walked in the door said that too.
This includes artist Arleana Holtzmann, a vendor who sold her work and painted a live Spiderman portrait as part of a raffle prize at the event. She said this was a way she could help give back to the children who need the support.
"I have a kid of my own and thankfully he is healthy," Holtzmann said. "I can't imagine what parents have to go through if their kid is not healthy. It's everything. Health is everything."
The Hope Center Treasurer Claire Schemel said the donations help go towards operating costs, feed for the horses, utilities and other areas. She said it's nice to be able to have donations to help cover the facility to where the patient and their family can focus on their recovery.
"We have amazing stories," Schemel said. "Especially from parents of children who were having children with autism or different physical problems. The parents sometimes break down and cry because they are so thrilled with how well the children are doing after they've had this therapy."
Other vendors on hand, including actor and artist Matthew Atchley said it's nice to see some many come out and support the cause.
“When you have a community like this who really loves their people and really wants to help their people, you see right in front of your eyes. It’s magic,” Atchley said. “All of these people have really come together to help the kids. That is more special than you could ever imagine.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.